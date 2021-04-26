Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CACI International worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CACI International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CACI International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $254.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,036. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $266.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

