Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 222,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,746,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

