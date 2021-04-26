Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.62 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

