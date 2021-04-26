Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,629 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. 1,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $9,816,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

