Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,916 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 31.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.01. 5,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.