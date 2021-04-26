Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,028 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 13,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.55. 311,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,434. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

