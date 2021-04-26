Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,535 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

GILD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.58. 152,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,998. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

