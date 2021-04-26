Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. 93,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.