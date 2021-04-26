Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,390 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of LKQ worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.