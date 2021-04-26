Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post sales of $111.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.79 million and the highest is $117.00 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $128.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $448.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $470.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $458.70 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $480.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

