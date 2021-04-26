Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.