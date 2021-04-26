Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

