Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $198.48 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $198.48 million and approximately $824,818.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,409.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.46 or 0.04664836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00457678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $832.30 or 0.01558335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00713596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00480210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00059698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.00417069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 376,137,902 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

