Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €132.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €160.48 ($188.81).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €153.70 ($180.82) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €140.23. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.