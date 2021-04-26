Hannover Rück SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

