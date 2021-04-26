HAPI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $574,364.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $84.14 or 0.00158001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $6.63 million and $574,364.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

