HAPI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $548,075.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $85.74 or 0.00159130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $548,075.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.00 or 0.07847000 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.