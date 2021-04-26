HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002714 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.91 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00282096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.05 or 0.00998497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00722547 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,515.46 or 1.00055427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

