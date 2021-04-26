HARD Protocol Price Tops $1.47 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 12% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $89.99 million and $12.93 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00272756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.01027908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00687871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,586.98 or 1.00052667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.