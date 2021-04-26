Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,686.43 ($22.03).

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,677 ($21.91) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

