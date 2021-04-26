Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $353.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 35985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £114.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 323.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is presently 1.45%.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones bought 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

