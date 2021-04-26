Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.86

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 2348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

