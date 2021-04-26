Harmony (ONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $218.93 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $218.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00085493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00755612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

