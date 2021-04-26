Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 40.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $461.07 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

