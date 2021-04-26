Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,024 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $251.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.98 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

