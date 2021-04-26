Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 11,121 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

NYSE WY opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

