Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 14,939 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

