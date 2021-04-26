Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

