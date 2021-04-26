Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $2,961,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Centene by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

