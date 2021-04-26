Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.87 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

