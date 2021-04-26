Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

