Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $148.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

