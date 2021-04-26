Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

