Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.81 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

