Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.86 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.72 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $118.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

