Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.94 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $196.10 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

