Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of SPG opened at $116.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

