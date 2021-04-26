Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.14 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $11,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $276.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $277.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.