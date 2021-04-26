Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,577.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

