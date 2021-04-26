Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.27 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $178.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

