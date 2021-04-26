Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

