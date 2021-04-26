Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $318.12 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $130.68 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

