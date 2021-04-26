Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $243,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 75.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $559.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $263.95 and a one year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

