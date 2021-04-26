Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

