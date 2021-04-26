Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.63 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

