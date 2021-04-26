Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,704 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

