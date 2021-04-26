Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

ALXN stock opened at $166.92 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.