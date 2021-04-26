Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.06 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

