Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $189.98 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

