Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,119 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,797,000 after buying an additional 229,898 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,571,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU opened at $98.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -273.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.