Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,585 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $923,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.